Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,598 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

