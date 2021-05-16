Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,199 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.