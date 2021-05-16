Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 776 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

