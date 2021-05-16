Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.55 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

