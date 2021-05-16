The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. 8,843,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

