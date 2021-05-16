The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCS stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

