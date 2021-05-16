The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,797 shares of company stock worth $3,821,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

