The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE HP opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

