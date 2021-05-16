The Graph (GRT) Price Down 14.4% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $356.56 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061541 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

