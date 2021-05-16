The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.36

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 21344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

