The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.88 Million

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $372.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.70 million to $391.80 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 235,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 101.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,035. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

