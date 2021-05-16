The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,712 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $32,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

