The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

