The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 393,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

