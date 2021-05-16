The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,629 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of First Horizon worth $38,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

FHN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

