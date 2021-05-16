The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

