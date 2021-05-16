The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.