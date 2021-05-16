The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.