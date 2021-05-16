The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

