The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

