The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $28.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 239,867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

