TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

