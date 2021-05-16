Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 731,271 shares of company stock worth $16,886,415. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

