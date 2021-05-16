Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million.
NASDAQ THRY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $209,000.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.