TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$148.71.

Shares of X stock opened at C$133.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

