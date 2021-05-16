Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.21 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.