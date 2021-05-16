Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

