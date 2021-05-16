Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

