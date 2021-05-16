TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $257.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.54.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

