Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

TOSYY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Toshiba has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

