Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

