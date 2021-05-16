Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

