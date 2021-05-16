Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 893,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

