Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.