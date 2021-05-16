Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.