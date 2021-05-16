Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.44 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

