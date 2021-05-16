Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 209.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.40.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

