Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,769 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

