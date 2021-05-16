TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

