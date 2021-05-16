TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

TAC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $42,953,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

