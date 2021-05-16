TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

TA opened at C$11.36 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.59.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

