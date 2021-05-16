TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $661.20.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $318.10 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.34.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
