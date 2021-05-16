TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $318.10 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

