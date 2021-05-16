Travala.com Market Cap Reaches $255.36 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $255.36 million and $20.90 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00010453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,855,253 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

