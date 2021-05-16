Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

