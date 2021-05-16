Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

