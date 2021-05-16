Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

