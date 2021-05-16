Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

