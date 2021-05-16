Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,170 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $131,451,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

