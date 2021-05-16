Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Celanese by 103.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $167.19 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

