TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

THS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 446,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

