TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 446,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

